Dwyane Wade explains his side of the story on the ‘lie’ that Gabrielle Union ‘planted’ about him

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade addressed the rumor that he had a poster of his wife, Gabrielle Union, hung on his wall in college.

Wade joined “The Late Show,” with Steph Colbert to explain his side of the story.

“That is a lie,” Wade said in regards to reportedly having a poster of Union on his wall in college. “My wife is a bigger celebrity than me. … This is a planted story. This did not happen, people. She’s lying. “Now, I had the magazine that she was on the cover of and probably was under my pillow, but it wasn’t on the wall.”

Wade and Union have been married since 2014 and are one of the biggest celebrity couples in the United States.

The 13-time All-Star now is a part of the ownership group of the Utah Jazz. He also spent time as an analyst with TNT in his post-playing career.

Wade is arguably the greatest player in Heat history, as he led the team to three NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP in the 2005-06 season.

Union, a famous actress, may have more pull than the NBA champion, but Wade wasn’t going to completely let her get away with this story.

Wade finished his storied career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.