DeMar DeRozan on who he would start, bench, trade: ‘Start D-Wade, bench A.I., trade Ray’

- Updated: December 31, 2021
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan revealed who he would start, bench and trade between Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson and Ray Allen on an episode of the Knuckleheads podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson.
“Oh my God,” DeRozan said when given the scenario. “A.I., Ray, D-Wade. Damn. This is gonna hurt. Ah, this is gonna hurt. Start D-Wade.”
DeRozan then took a moment to contemplate his decision between Allen and Iverson.
“This is a tough one,” DeRozan said. “I gotta just say it. Start D-Wade, bench A.I., trade Ray.”
DeRozan then apologized to Allen, saying that he loves him, but the Bulls star made his choice.
Wade and Allen won an NBA title together with the Miami Heat, but DeRozan clearly believes that Wade is the superior player of the three players in the scenario.
Wade is arguably the greatest player in Heat history, as he led the team to three NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP in the 2005-06 season.
After a brief stint away from the team during the 2016-17 season and part of the 2017-18 season, Wade returned to Miami to finish his career.
He made the All-Star team in his final season with the Heat and finished his storied career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.
Wade, Allen and Iverson are all three extremely decorated players, and that made the choice extremely tough for DeRozan before eventually siding with the Heat legend.
While DeRozan is looking to lead the Chicago Bulls to the NBA Finals this season, the Heat are trying to do the same and win a tough Eastern Conference.
