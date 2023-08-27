Miami Heat coach sees Tyler Herro eventually becoming All-Star, predicts ‘big year’ for him this season

Whether or not Tyler Herro suits up for the Miami Heat when the regular season starts is still up in the air.

However, Matt Houston, an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the team who has been working with Herro in the offseason, issued a warning that the young guard is about to make another leap.

“I’m telling you, I think Tyler will be a All-Star eventually, whether it’s this next season or moving forward,” Houston told Sam Okauru. “He puts in the time, and people don’t see how much he puts into it. And I know he got hurt. People kind of forgot about my guy a little bit. They’re acting like they forgot about what he’s done.”

The University of Kentucky product has gotten some flak in recent years because of some limitations to his game, especially on defense. But Houston’s optimistic comments on the rising star should give Heat fans something to smile about.

It should be noted that Herro has been stellar for Miami ever since it drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 draft. During his rookie year, he played well beyond his years in the playoffs, averaging 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in 21 appearances.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the 6-foot-5 guard improved his game further by becoming an integral weapon off the Heat’s bench. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award that season after averaging the most points off the bench with 20.8 points per game.

The 2022-23 season saw Herro get his wish of becoming a starter. He proved to be a good fit in that role playing alongside the squad’s stars. His 20.1 points per game ranked third on the team. Unfortunately, he injured his right hand just one game into the playoffs, causing him to miss the rest of the postseason and taking away one of Miami’s key offensive weapons.

He is surely itching to return to the court, although there is still the possibility of him leaving Miami as part of a trade package for a superstar. Despite the uncertainties, Herro has taken big steps in his recovery. Houston also guaranteed that the 23-year-old will bounce back.

“Big year coming from my guy T-Herro,” Houston added.

The statement should be music to Heat fans’ ears, as it is looking more likely that Herro will remain in Miami because of the lack of progress in trade talks for Heat target Damian Lillard.