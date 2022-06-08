Miami Heat appear to host former University of Florida forward at team facility as draft approaches

The Miami Heat hold the No. 27 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

While it is currently unclear who the team is eyeing with its late first-round pick, it seems that Miami is already trying to get familiar with some players. One prospect, Anthony Duruji, shared a video to social media showing him apparently visiting the Heat’s team facility.

Duruji landing with the Heat may be a dream scenario for the 23-year-old. He spent the last years of his collegiate career representing the University of Florida, where he became known for his explosiveness and ability to produce highlights. The 6-foot-7 forward played 30 games in his last year in college, averaging 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Duruji was eligible to play one more year in college. However, he decided to forgo his final season of collegiate eligibility to go professional and enter the NBA draft.

The Heat fell short of an NBA Finals appearance this season. They fell to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals. A series win would have allowed Miami to play in the Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Coming off of a strong showing in the 2021-22 campaign, the Heat will certainly look to contend for a title again next season. Bringing in talent to help achieve that goal will certainly be a priority for the Heat front office this coming offseason.

For that reason, it might make sense for Miami to consider packaging its first-round selection in a trade to land an impact player who would contribute immediately.

Only time will tell what the Heat do with their draft pick.