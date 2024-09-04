Miami-Dade County mayor adds fuel to rumors of Bam Adebayo dating A’ja Wilson

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson have long been rumored to be dating, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava appeared to have some fun with that storyline on Wednesday.

Six South Florida Olympics each received a key to Miami-Dade County on Wednesday in a ceremony, and Adebayo was one of them.

Curiously, Wilson was in attendance as a spectator. The mayor seemingly made a playful joke about the situation.

Miami-Dade County official puts A’ja Wilson on the spot for being present to watch Bam Adebayo receive key to the city: “I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat, huh?” (via @WillManso, h/t @BASKETBALLonX)pic.twitter.com/EEN5QpwzeG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 4, 2024

It would appear that Wilson went to great lengths to be able to attend the ceremony, as her Aces had a game in Las Vegas against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night.

All Wilson did was drop 30 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in a win before presumably jumping on a flight to Florida at some point between the end of her game and the beginning of Wednesday’s ceremony.

It remains unclear if Adebayo and Wilson are in a relationship, but the mayor’s comments will certainly add fuel to the fire. If the two basketball stars are indeed dating, perhaps they’ll make it public at some point down the road.

Adebayo is in the thick of the NBA offseason, but Wilson is preparing for the most important time of the year in the WNBA. The regular season is nearing the finish line, and the playoffs are right around the corner.

The Aces haven’t been as dominant this season as they were in the 2023 campaign, but they remain in the championship conversation and are looking to win a third straight title. They’re 21-12 on the season with seven games left on their schedule before the playoffs.

If Las Vegas goes on a playoff run, perhaps Adebayo will show up and support the squad — something that would certainly add to speculation that he and Wilson are together.

Later this fall, Adebayo will get his own season underway with the Heat, where he’ll be in search of his first NBA title. He may or may not have a goal of catching up to Wilson, a two-time WNBA champion.