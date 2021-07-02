Luka Doncic heaps praise on Goran Dragic amidst Olympic qualifiers

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic showered fellow countryman Goran Dragic for showing up to watch the Slovenian national team in an Olympic qualifying contest.

Luka Doncic on Goran Dragić 🗣️ "Obviously I wish he was playing with us. He was the guy in EuroBasket 2017!"#FIBAOQT | @kzs_si 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/7IUUhLj3cX — FIBA (@FIBA) July 2, 2021

“Obviously, I wish he was playing with us,” Doncic said. “He was the guy in Eurobasket 2017, but it’s great that he comes here, all the way here to support us. It means a lot, not just to me, but to the whole federation.”

Doncic offered 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds in Slovenia’s 118-68 blowout win over Angola on Wednesday.

Doncic was again an important contributor the following day when Slovenia knocked off Poland by a score of 112-77, adding a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists.

It’s unclear if Dragic was also at that game, but there’s no doubt that the veteran is hoping to see Slovenia advance to the delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 35-year-old Dragic could be back with the Heat next season, but he will undoubtedly get offers if he becomes part of the free-agency market that begins soon after the NBA season ends.