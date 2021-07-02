- Luka Doncic heaps praise on Goran Dragic amidst Olympic qualifiers
- Dwyane Wade calls out lawmakers after Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana ahead of Olympics
- Barack Obama reflects on secret White House pickup game that included LeBron James and Dwyane Wade
- Miami Heat news: Tyler Herro named to USA Select Team roster
- Bam Adebayo predicts he and Team USA are going to ‘destroy’ Erik Spoelstra’s USA Select Team
- Dwyane Wade and LeBron James celebrate their reunion at WNBA game in Los Angeles
- Report: Miami Heat plan to make ‘hard push’ to sign Kawhi Leonard this offseason
- Dwyane Wade offers emphatic reaction to Chris Paul earning first career NBA Finals appearance
- Report: Victor Oladipo wasn’t fully healthy and was ‘limping’ when he was first traded to Miami Heat
- Udonis Haslem approves of former Miami Heat coach landing job with Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic heaps praise on Goran Dragic amidst Olympic qualifiers
- Updated: July 2, 2021
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic showered fellow countryman Goran Dragic for showing up to watch the Slovenian national team in an Olympic qualifying contest.
Luka Doncic on Goran Dragić 🗣️ "Obviously I wish he was playing with us. He was the guy in EuroBasket 2017!"#FIBAOQT | @kzs_si 🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/7IUUhLj3cX
— FIBA (@FIBA) July 2, 2021
“Obviously, I wish he was playing with us,” Doncic said. “He was the guy in Eurobasket 2017, but it’s great that he comes here, all the way here to support us. It means a lot, not just to me, but to the whole federation.”
Doncic offered 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds in Slovenia’s 118-68 blowout win over Angola on Wednesday.
Doncic was again an important contributor the following day when Slovenia knocked off Poland by a score of 112-77, adding a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists.
It’s unclear if Dragic was also at that game, but there’s no doubt that the veteran is hoping to see Slovenia advance to the delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
The 35-year-old Dragic could be back with the Heat next season, but he will undoubtedly get offers if he becomes part of the free-agency market that begins soon after the NBA season ends.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login