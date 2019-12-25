LeBron James Says This Christmas Commercial With Miami Heat Was One of His Favorites - Heat Nation

- LeBron James Says This Christmas Commercial With Miami Heat Was One of His Favorites
LeBron James Says This Christmas Commercial With Miami Heat Was One of His Favorites
- Updated: December 25, 2019
NBA superstar LeBron James is gearing up for yet another Christmas Day matchup in his storied career.
He’s enjoyed a number of such games throughout his career as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
Leading up to Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, James took to Instagram to exclaim that a commercial he did while a member of the Heat is amongst the favorites of his entire career.
Surely, James was reminded of the commercial thanks to Slam‘s Instagram page posting the ad in its entirety earlier in the day.
Unfortunately, the Heat won’t be playing in a Christmas Day game despite having one of the best records in the NBA at the moment.
However, if the Heat are able to continue playing fantastic ball through the rest of the season and into the playoffs, there is little doubt that they’ll have a great chance to return to being a part of the much-loved tradition next season.
