- LeBron James remembers ‘the Heatles’ as Rick Ross displays amazing Miami Heat jersey collection
- Kyle Lowry reveals how strong friendship with Jimmy Butler played big role in him joining Miami Heat
- Gabrielle Union explains why the woman she is today wouldn’t have stayed with Dwyane Wade
- Bam Adebayo reveals incredible amount of muscle he’s added to his frame during offseason
- LeBron James welcomes Dwyane Wade to ‘washed’ fraternity after he hilariously fails at trying to catch football
- Markieff Morris issues strong message of appreciation for Miami Heat’s team-oriented mindset
- Report: Miami Heat believe KZ Okpala can become rotation player if he develops corner 3
- Tyler Herro opens up about new daughter, slams haters who said he ‘partied too much’ last season
- Report: Victor Oladipo still not cleared for full-court work despite initial optimism
- Dwyane Wade promotes strong criticism of Joe Biden administration via social media
LeBron James remembers ‘the Heatles’ as Rick Ross displays amazing Miami Heat jersey collection
- Updated: September 25, 2021
Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James showed that he still has warm memories of his time with the organization after seeing a video of rapper Rick Ross showing off his Heat jersey collection.
James invoked a nickname given to the team during the Big 3 era. The nickname is a nod to the star power of the team that included James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
That era lasted from 2010 to 2014, but those four seasons were part of the most impressive stretch in franchise history. During that brief period, the Heat reached the NBA Finals each season and captured consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013.
In 2014, James left the Heat to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he also helped them reach the NBA Finals during the next four seasons. In 2016, he led the Cavs to their only title in franchise history.
James then moved on to join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. In 2020, he played a key role in helping that franchise capture its first league championship in a decade.
In his 18 NBA seasons, James has had plenty of memorable moments. However, despite being more than seven years removed from his time with the Heat, he hasn’t forgotten that magical era.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login