LeBron James remembers ‘the Heatles’ as Rick Ross displays amazing Miami Heat jersey collection

Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James showed that he still has warm memories of his time with the organization after seeing a video of rapper Rick Ross showing off his Heat jersey collection.

James invoked a nickname given to the team during the Big 3 era. The nickname is a nod to the star power of the team that included James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

That era lasted from 2010 to 2014, but those four seasons were part of the most impressive stretch in franchise history. During that brief period, the Heat reached the NBA Finals each season and captured consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013.

In 2014, James left the Heat to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he also helped them reach the NBA Finals during the next four seasons. In 2016, he led the Cavs to their only title in franchise history.

James then moved on to join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. In 2020, he played a key role in helping that franchise capture its first league championship in a decade.

In his 18 NBA seasons, James has had plenty of memorable moments. However, despite being more than seven years removed from his time with the Heat, he hasn’t forgotten that magical era.