LeBron James believes he could’ve made an ‘immediate impact’ on the Miami Heat this postseason

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made some interesting comments about his former team, the Miami Heat, when discussing playoff teams that he could have helped in the 2022 postseason.

James said he could have made an “immediate impact” on the Heat roster.

LeBron saying he could “be special and make an immediate impact” with this currently constructed Heat team. Pat got the keys under the rug @KingJames 👀 –@GOATSSha with the plug pic.twitter.com/2pRcLzmr6C — Villain aka Threat (@uHThreaT) June 10, 2022

It’s hard to argue with James’ thoughts, as he proved in the 2021-22 season that he is still one of the best players in the NBA.

The four-time NBA champion averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 campaign.

Even though the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, there’s no doubt that James still makes a massive impact when he’s on the floor. The Heat, who could’ve used some extra help due to injuries in the playoffs, certainly would’ve loved having James on their side.

Miami ended up reaching Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but it lost to the Boston Celtics.

The Heat forced Game 7 by winning Game 6 of the series in Boston, but they came up short at home in the final game of the series.

James’ comments certainly are interesting given the Lakers’ struggles over the past two seasons. James is under contract with the Lakers for the 2022-23 season, but he will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason.

James had plenty of success with the Heat earlier in his career, winning two NBA titles and reaching the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons.

If the Heat were to somehow bring him back, they’d become one of the most intimidating teams in the league.