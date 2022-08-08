- Kyle Lowry on being called thick: ‘It used to bother me a lot…now, I don’t care’
Kyle Lowry on being called thick: ‘It used to bother me a lot…now, I don’t care’
- Updated: August 8, 2022
The biggest move the Miami Heat made last offseason was the acquisition of point guard Kyle Lowry.
Lowry is considered one of the better veteran point guards in the league, and he joined the Heat with a goal of winning a title.
While he’s likely a future Hall of Famer, Lowry certainly has faced some criticism in the past. Most notably, NBA fans have regularly poked fun at Lowry for his body type.
Recently, Lowry admitted that fans talking about his body bothered him in the past.
Thicc NBA accolades
🤝
Good for @Klow7 pic.twitter.com/UxlIB1rXNW
— The VC Show (@TheVCShow) August 5, 2022
“It used to bother me a lot,” he said. “It used to get to me. It used to really get to me, I’m gonna be honest with you. And now, I don’t care.”
Last season was Lowry’s first with the Heat. In 63 games in the regular season, the 36-year-old guard averaged 13.4 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Along the way, he knocked down 44.0 percent of his shots from the field and 37.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Unfortunately for Lowry and the team, he missed time due to injury during the Heat’s deep playoff run. Surely, a fully healthy Lowry would have been a major boost for the Heat, who came up just one game short of an NBA Finals appearance.
Surely, Lowry will look to take the necessary steps this offseason to try to avoid the physical breakdown that he dealt with last season in the playoffs.
Only time will tell if that preparation will lead to a slimmed down version of Lowry in the 2022-23 campaign.
