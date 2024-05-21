Jimmy Butler’s agent calls Tom Brady’s and Jay-Z’s advice for NFL rookies ‘corny’

A group of the NFL’s rookie quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, recently sat down with NFL legend Tom Brady and hip-hop icon Jay-Z.

Brady and Jay-Z both imparted wisdom on the group of young men who surely saw the meeting as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Every day of practice is important,” Brady said. “You know why? Because when I was on the [New England] Patriots and we had 20 years winning, every day was a big day. I treated a preseason game — I treated a regular season like it was the Super Bowl, so when I got to the Super Bowl, it was just another day for me.”

Jay-Z offered his own words.

“You gotta know who you are ’cause those moments gon’ come,” he said. “You gon’ be down 28-0. You gotta say, ‘Alright, I know who I am.'”

However, the agent of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, Bernard Lee, didn’t seem to enjoy it. Instead, he took to social media to deem the meeting as “corny.”

He then offered some of his own insight on how to gain “success when super young.”

this is so corny. Listen.. sustained success when super young is the ability to sit in a room with people youve really admired for a long time from a distance & then to walk out of the same room and say.. "ya we are all the same, flying around on a rock trying to figure it out" https://t.co/S6y7dx7hB0 — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) May 21, 2024

It’s interesting that Lee seems to have such issue with the filmed interaction among Brady, Jay-Z and the young quarterbacks. It’s also interesting to note that his message also seems to be positive, just in a different way.

Some may also find it interesting that Lee seems to possess the same vinegar that his star client Butler is known for. Butler is known to be a somewhat mercurial personality, but he has also proven to be highly defensive and supportive of teammates in the past.

Whatever the case, NFL fans are surely excited to see all of the young passers in the video take the field come this fall.

As for fans in Miami, they are looking forward to another season with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the helm. With that in mind, it is worth noting that Tagovailoa is currently in the midst of contract negotiations with the Dolphins.

According to a recent report, the Dolphins have seemingly made a contract offer to the star quarterback that did not meet his standards.

“He has missed some OTA time, I’ve confirmed, and really it could depend on how negotiations go with his contract as to whether he starts to show up or is there full time,” Jeremy Fowler said earlier this month. “They have had contract talks, preliminary talks. I’m told that the Dolphins have made at least one contract offer, but we know how these things go; the offer apparently hasn’t been good enough or he’d probably be there full time. So, the market is pretty set. We saw Jared Goff, $50-plus million a year, that’s going to apply to Tua and Trevor Lawrence.”

Tagovailoa is set to earn about $23 million for the 2024 season, and he could get a new contract worth upwards of $55 million per year.

Surely, Williams, Maye and Daniels hope to one day command a similarly sized contract.

As for Butler, he too is seeking a contract extension with reports indicating that he is looking for a maximum two-year contract extension worth about $113 million.