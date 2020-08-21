Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler explained why the Heat are a perfect fit for him following their Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

I asked Jimmy what is it about the Miami Heat that allows you to thrive? “I get to be me…” pic.twitter.com/78Rvbu1M09 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 20, 2020

“I get to be me,” Butler said. “I get to cuss people out when they not doing they job, they gon’ cuss me out whenever I’m not doing mine. We don’t take nothing personal. “It’s on to the next play because everybody knows that whenever I say something I mean well, it may not come out the right way, but I mean well and it goes that way across the board. We don’t skip over people and get a message, you go right to them. “I think here, that’s how they want it. We thrive like that, and we play great basketball.”

Butler and the Heat are riding high after beating Indiana 109-100 on Thursday.

The five-time All-Star finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the victory.

Miami is in the driver’s seat in the series as it holds onto a 2-0 lead.

The Heat are looking to make a deep playoff run in Butler’s first season in Miami.

Clearly, the chemistry the Heat have has helped them so far in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.