Jimmy Butler sends a warning to the NBA: ‘I think we’re going to be really tough to beat’

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA throughout the 2021-22 NBA regular season. The team currently holds the best record in the Eastern Conference at 48-28.

Despite that impressive record, there are some people around the basketball world who believe the Heat will stumble in the upcoming playoffs and be a relatively easy out.

One person who absolutely does not share that belief is Heat star Jimmy Butler. Butler spoke with members of the media recently and expressed confidence in how the Heat will stack up against other squads once the playoffs roll around.

Jimmy Butler: I feel like we put together this roster to win a championship. It feels like a championship caliber team. When we’re clicking, I think we’re going to be tough to beat. pic.twitter.com/FerHxcLsmr — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) March 29, 2022

“I feel like that we put together this roster to win a championship,” he said. “It feels like a championship-caliber team. It does. We have lapses at times. We got a couple more days, games to figure that all out, but when we’re clicking, when we’re guarding, when we’re making shots, when we’re sharing the ball, I think we’re going to be really tough to beat.”

Butler joined the Heat in 2019 and has made it clear very early on that his top goal is to bring a championship to Miami. He has already succeeded in leading the Heat to the NBA Finals, as the team got there in 2020, but he has not yet won a title in Miami.

Based on what the Heat have already accomplished this season, it’s probably safe to assume that they have what it takes to win a title.

Miami has six games left in the regular season before the playoffs arrive. Only time will tell if the season ends with the Heat organization winning another championship.