Jimmy Butler says his goal is to shoot 50 percent from 3 for Miami Heat this season

Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler revealed that his goal is to shoot 50 percent from 3-point range in the 2023-24 season.

“It is,” Butler said when asked if his goal is to shoot 50 percent from 3-point range this season. “I missed – I’m sick too – so that means I got some ground to make up. But these guys, they actually believe I’m a 50-percent 3-point shooter. So, damn I love my teammates for that. Take ‘em whenever you’re open, which I will do. And if that’s what translates to wins, then we gotta take ‘em, and I gotta make ‘em.”

So far this season, Butler is shooting 47.8 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The Heat star made two shots from beyond the arc in the team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, but he took five attempts, which put his percentage for the game at 40.0 percent.

Still, Butler had a monster game against Brooklyn, shooting 12-for-19 from the field on his way to 36 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks. Butler’s performance helped the Heat grab their seventh straight win.

Butler isn’t known for his 3-point shooting prowess, but he also hasn’t been a player that attempts them often in his career. Last season, Butler took just 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

In his career, Butler has never shot more than 3.6 3-point attempts per game in a single season. He’s also never been close to shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, so that makes this season’s goal a lofty one.

The six-time All-Star’s highest single-season 3-point percentage came in his second season in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. Butler shot 38.1 percent from 3 that season while attempting 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Since joining the Heat prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, Butler has never shot higher than 35 percent from beyond the arc in a single season. However, last season was his most efficient season from 3-point range as a member of the Heat.

It’s great to see Butler pushing himself towards the goal, and if he does come close to achieving it, there is no doubt that it will help Miami win games.

The Heat have rebounded from a 1-4 start to the season and are now 8-4. They hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

