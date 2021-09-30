Jimmy Butler says he wants to ‘foul the s–t’ out of Goran Dragic when the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic may no longer be teammates on the Miami Heat, but that doesn’t mean Butler can’t give his friend a hard time.

In a recent interview Butler revealed what he wants to do when the Heat face Dragic’s Toronto Raptors this season.

“I want to foul the s— out of Goran,” Butler said.

Butler was then asked if he’d like to dunk on his former teammate, but he preferred the fouling route.

“I’m not going to dunk,” Butler said. “But oh my gosh. Yeah, flagrant one I don’t get thrown out. Flagrant one. Oh, you damn right.”

Butler didn’t stop there, but he decided to show Dragic some love as well.

“That’s my guy,” Butler said. “Then I’m going to text him, ‘I told your a– I was going to get you.’”

Butler and Dragic had a great run together during the 2019-20 season, but they were unable to replicate it in the 2020-21 campaign.

Dragic dealt with injuries last season that limited him to just 50 games. He still averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat now have Kyle Lowry entrenched at the point guard spot, and Butler and company will try to make the pairing work as the Heat set their sights on another NBA Finals appearance.

The Heat will play the Raptors four times in the 2021-22 regular season. The first matchup will be on Jan. 17, 2022 in Miami.