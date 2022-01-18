Jimmy Butler reveals the name of 1 teammate who told him the Miami Heat didn’t need him while they were winning without him

The Miami Heat have dealt with a number of injury and COVID-19 issues to key players this season, but they’ve largely found a way to keep winning despite those obstacles.

Jimmy Butler is one player who has been sidelined at various points this season. The five-time All-Star has appeared in just 26 of Miami’s 44 games so far.

But the Heat have found a way to go 12-6 in games without Butler, which speaks volumes about the team’s ability to overcome setbacks. Amusingly, it sounds like some Heat players took playful jabs at Butler by telling him things like “we don’t need you” and “we’re winning without you” when the 32-year-old was on the shelf.

Dewayne Dedmon was apparently one of those players.

Jimmy Butler on when he and Bam were out: seems like whenever I text one of my teammates they would always say something like 'we don't need you'…'we're winning without you'…especially Dewayne Dedmon…he's an honest guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/KvMP0ozfTE — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) January 18, 2022

The Heat seem to have a strong culture in place, and it’s producing good results on the floor. Currently, the Heat are in a virtual tie with the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls hold the lead via winning percentage.

A completely healthy Heat team is likely going to be a force to be reckoned with in the East. The hope, of course, is that the team will be able to steer clear of any significant injuries for the remainder of the season.

Miami got a 104-99 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday. The Heat have now won five of their last six games. The team’s next chance at grabbing another victory will come on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, who have had a rough 2021-22 season so far.