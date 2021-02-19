It has been a rough 2020-21 NBA season for the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler and company struggling to return to their dominant form in the NBA bubble.

Although the team’s immediate future looks bleak, sporting a record of 12-17, Butler remains optimistic about the second half of the season. Butler believes his team is playing “terrible” but firmly believes in Miami’s ability to turn things around.

Jimmy Butler doesn't mince words – we go 1-on-1 to discuss the Heat's uneven start to the season, Saturday night's Finals rematch with the Lakers and his budding acting career. Also: why he's just too mysterious for Jeopardy 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ttZYc230F — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 19, 2021

“Terrible,” Butler said of the Heat’s performance as of late. “Terrible, just terrible. Not the way that we say we want to play. Not the way we’re supposed to be playing, but it’s okay because we will turn it around and like the saying says, ‘Better late than never.'”

Despite the Heat’s struggles, Butler still believes his team will be playoff bound once again this year.

“Book it,” Butler said.

The Heat will have their hands full on Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although the Lakers are shorthanded with Anthony Davis on the mend, it is still expected to be a hard-fought battle, especially with LeBron James and company coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.