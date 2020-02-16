Jimmy Butler Discredits Toronto Raptors' 15-Game Winning Streak in Hilarious Fashion - Heat Nation

Don’t count Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler among those impressed by the Toronto Raptors’ recent 15-game winning streak.

As a matter of fact, the forward had a sensational response when asked about his thoughts on the defending champions’ play this season.

.@JimmyButler gave @KateBeirness an exclusive 1-on-1 interview, and he had a lot to say about Canada, Kyle Lowry, and the Raptors. 😂 pic.twitter.com/aMuFpmAsti — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 15, 2020

“Have they beat the Miami Heat?” Butler asked. “Aight then.”

The Raptors have been one of the best stories in the league this season.

Despite losing superstar Kawhi Leonard in free agency last summer and dealing with numerous injuries this year, they are currently the third best team in the NBA this season.

Yet, Butler and the Heat are 2-0 against the Raptors this season. Both teams will play each other for their next and final matchup of the regular season in April.

Butler, 30, is having one of the best campaigns of his career with the Heat. He is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season.

The Marquette University product has led the Heat to great success in his first year with them. He has provided phenomenal play, veteran leadership and a contagious hard-work ethic.

The journeyman will make his fifth appearance in the All-Star Game on Sunday night.