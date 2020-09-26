- Video: Jaylen Brown blows kiss to Miami Heat bench after making back-to-back 3s
- Updated: September 25, 2020
The Boston Celtics put a little bit of doubt in the Miami Heat’s bid for a spot in the NBA Finals by winning Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals 121-108.
In the fourth quarter, the Heat attempted to cut into Boston’s lead, but Jaylen Brown hit back-to-back 3-pointers to keep them at bay. He then blew a kiss to the Heat bench.
Jaylen Brown blew a kiss to the Heat bench after making back-to-back 3s 😘 pic.twitter.com/iOrXVEZCGs
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2020
Brown, in his fourth season from the University of California, Berkeley, has had a breakout season this year.
He averaged 20.3 points a game in the regular season and had 28 points in Friday’s contest.
The Heat led 26-18 at the end of the first quarter and looked ready to punch their ticket to the championship series.
But the Celtics dominated the third quarter and Miami never recovered.
The Heat will get another chance to send the Celtics home when the series resumes on Sunday.
