Jason Williams dishes out several low blows as he goes after Brian Windhorst’s weight

Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Jason Williams
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat guard Jason Williams took an uncalled shot at ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhost, calling out the reporter for his weight.

Williams reacted to a clip of Windhorst criticizing NBA legend Allen Iverson’s game.

 

“But if you go look at the way he played – he played a lot of minutes and just chucked a lot of shots,” Windhorst said of Iverson. “And if 41 percent of them went in, it was considered a good job. That would not fly in today’s game.”

Iverson, a Hall of Famer and former league MVP, won four scoring titles in his NBA career. While he wasn’t the most efficient player, shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc in his career, Iverson was asked to carry a major workload for many of the teams he played on.

He led the NBA in minutes per game seven different times in his career.

“The only thing that really stood out to me about that was his neck,” said Williams. “How can anybody say anything negative about Allen Iverson, for all people, but just anybody in general, with a neck like that?”

The former NBA guard didn’t stop there in his rant on Windhorst.

“He said Allen Iverson would shoot like 41 percent in the league today, it looks like he ate 41 doughnuts,” Williams said.

Williams then went on to ask what Windhorst has ever done athletically, saying that at least there is film on another ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith, playing basketball.

While the former Heat guard may not have liked Windhorst’s take on Iverson, he did seem to get pretty personal with his attack on Windhorst, who is one of the most respected NBA reporters at ESPN.

Williams clearly believes that Iverson deserves some more respect for what he accomplished in his career as a smaller guard in the NBA. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, Iverson was an 11-time All-Star and won the Rookie of the Year award in the 1996-97 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Iverson played in a different era than today’s game, as there is more 3-point shooting and teams play at a faster pace, which may have helped Iverson’s numbers. He could have had more space on the floor during games if he was playing in this era.

It’ll be interesting to see if Williams apologizes for his comments towards Windhorst, even though the two don’t agree on the talents of an NBA legend.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

