Jason Terry says kids only remember him as the guy that got dunked on by LeBron James
- Updated: February 22, 2021
After a long career in the NBA, Jason Terry is enjoying his post-playing career as an assistant coach with his alma mater at the University of Arizona. Terry may no longer be shooting threes in the NBA, but he’ll likely be around the game for a long time to come.
Although Terry played for great teams and helped the Dallas Mavericks win a title while playing alongside Dirk Nowitzki, the 43-year-old admits that kids today only remember him for being posterized by none other than former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James.
Kids just want to know about that iconic @KingJames poster 😂@JasonTerry31 joins @MasterTes on a new “Untold Stories” Wednesdayhttps://t.co/oc6miApVQl pic.twitter.com/vlyjdHCvNk
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 22, 2021
“Every camp, every clinic in America I go and talk to kids, they don’t ask like, ‘How did it feel to play 19 years? How did it feel to play with Dirk [Nowitzki] or win a championship? How did it feel for LeBron to dunk on you like that?'” Terry relayed.
“Like, ‘Come on, man. Get out of here.'”
Even though Terry has a basketball resume to be remembered for his accomplishments on the floor, it comes as no surprise that NBA fans have this highlight burned into their minds. That is easily one of James’ best highlights in a Heat uniform.
