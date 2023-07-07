- Jaime Jaquez Jr. says there’s one player he had to reach out to after being drafted by Miami Heat
- Report: OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets interested in Caleb Martin
- Damian Lillard’s agent offers crystal clear message about client’s intentions
- Report: Portland Trail Blazers telling teams they’ll only trade Damian Lillard for ‘deepest return of assets’
- Report: Damian Lillard’s agent has been warning teams against trading for star
- Iman Shumpert says he and Jimmy Butler ‘got into it’ probably every day in summer prior to 2011 NBA Draft
- NBA insider’s recent comments bode well for Damian Lillard’s chances of landing with Miami Heat
- Report: It will get ‘uncomfortable’ if Blazers try to trade Damian Lillard to team other than Heat
- Report: Caleb Martin could be ‘real sticking point’ in Damian Lillard trade talks between Heat and Blazers
- Report: Nets want to trade away Ben Simmons as part of deal that would send Damian Lillard to Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. says there’s one player he had to reach out to after being drafted by Miami Heat
- Updated: July 6, 2023
While everyone is seemingly waiting for the Miami Heat to land Damian Lillard, the team has an incoming rookie that could help it right away.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., a University of California, Los Angeles product, was taken by the Heat with the No. 18 pick in last month’s draft, and he said on Paul George’s podcast that he reached out to Udonis Haslem after he was drafted.
Jaime Jaquez Jr on Paul George’s podcast, asked if he had reached out to anybody on the Heat after being drafted:
“Udonis Haslem.” pic.twitter.com/VsRAn9seYc
— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) July 7, 2023
“I think the one — U.D. or Udonis Haslem — I reached out to him and let him know he’s the O.G. of the Miami Heat, so I felt it was only right for me to reach out to him and let him know I’m excited,” said Jaquez.
Jaquez, who was born in Irvine, Calif. and grew up in Camarillo, located in nearby Ventura County, did well in his four years with the Bruins. This past season he averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, and he helped lead UCLA to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
It was the third straight year in which the Bruins got that far. In the 2020-21 campaign, which was Jaquez’s sophomore year, they got to the Final Four.
A 6-foot-7 wing, he is a physical and tough player, which should make him a nice fit for the Heat’s much-renowned culture.
They have lacked size and length in the frontcourt, especially off the bench, and if Jaquez develops as a 3-point shooter (he made just 32.8 percent of his attempts from downtown at UCLA), he can become a go-to option for head coach Erik Spoelstra.
Miami lost Max Strus this offseason, and that may open up playing time for Jaquez, if for no other reason than out of necessity.
The incoming rookie has shown some promise so far during Summer League play. He looked very good on Monday when he scored 22 points on 8-of-15 overall shooting and 3-of-7 from 3-point range versus the Los Angeles Lakers.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login