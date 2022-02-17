Here’s why it’s ‘highly unlikely’ Goran Dragic rejoins the Miami Heat this season

While some rumors have hinted at Goran Dragic possibly rejoining the Miami Heat this season, a new report indicates that such a prospect is highly unlikely.

Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network indicated to Greg Sylvander the chief reason for the Heat’s apparent reluctance to reunite with the veteran guard.

“My understanding is that this is highly unlikely for the Miami Heat,” said Skolnick. “I was told zero percent by someone in the know today. I never say zero percent, because every time we get into percentages, Greg, we get into trouble, like Tyler Herro’s gonna get traded, 75 percent last offseason. That didn’t end up happening. “But I was told it’s highly unlikely, and it’s not because of Goran’s lack of interest. I was told it’s highly unlikely because the Miami Heat simply don’t want to stunt Gabe Vincent’s development. They feel like they’ve found a guy who has filled that role, and they just don’t want to do it this season.”

Dragic was part of the offseason sign-and trade deal with the Toronto Raptors that brought Kyle Lowry to the Heat. However, Dragic played just five games for the Raptors before being traded last week.

The Raptors’ trading partner in that transaction was the San Antonio Spurs, who subsequently bought out the remainder of Dragic’s contract.

Rumors of Dragic possible re-signing with the Heat were heightened last weekend when he was seen practicing in Miami with Heat forward Markieff Morris and another veteran guard, Isaiah Thomas.

This season, the 25-year-old Vincent is in the midst of his third season with the Heat, starting 19 of the 49 games he’s played during the 2021-22 campaign. In those contests, he’s averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.

Vincent’s numbers are his best during his time in the NBA. That may help explain why the Heat are confident that their time-tested development process will get him to reach his full potential.

Skolnick left open the idea of the Heat re-signing Dragic during the upcoming offseason. However, how much they might offer the guard, who will turn 36 in May, is uncertain.

The Heat play their final game before the All-Star break on Thursday night when they face the Charlotte Hornets in a road matchup.