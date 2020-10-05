 Goran Dragic reveals percentage chance he'll return to play for Game 4 of NBA Finals - Heat Nation
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic opened up on the struggle of not being able to play in the NBA Finals due to a torn plantar fascia in his foot.

The veteran guard teared up when he talked about the frustration that he can’t be out there with his teammates as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dragic, 34, was injured in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Heat were blown out in the game and lost big man Bam Adebayo as well.

Neither Dragic or Adebayo has suited up for Miami since Game 1, but the Heat were able to win Game 3 on Sunday night.

Star Jimmy Butler turned in a 40-point triple-double to lead the way for Miami.

The Heat still trail 1-2 in the series, but if they are lucky enough to get Adebayo or Dragic back, it could drastically alter the series.

Dragic was playing some of his best basketball prior to the injury and was a big reason Miami even made the Finals.

This year during the regular season, Dragic averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

