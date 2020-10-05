- Goran Dragic reveals percentage chance he’ll return to play for Game 4 of NBA Finals
- Goran Dragic heavily praises Jimmy Butler after Game 3 vs. Lakers
- Report: LeBron James told Jimmy Butler Miami Heat were in trouble at end of 1st quarter
- NBA players erupt after Jimmy Butler’s masterful Game 3 performance
- Video: Jimmy Butler seen talking trash to LeBron James after dropping 40 on Lakers
- Jimmy Butler identifies biggest component to beating Lakers in Game 3
- Latest injury updates released on Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic
- Tyler Herro says passing Magic Johnson on rookie playoff scoring list would be ‘small stepping stone’
- Report: 2 Miami Heat assistant coaches finalists for Indiana Pacers head coaching job
- Former NBA defensive big man continues to beg Miami Heat to sign him to guard Anthony Davis
Goran Dragic reveals percentage chance he’ll return to play for Game 4 of NBA Finals
- Updated: October 5, 2020
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic opened up on the struggle of not being able to play in the NBA Finals due to a torn plantar fascia in his foot.
The veteran guard teared up when he talked about the frustration that he can’t be out there with his teammates as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Goran Dragić doesn’t want to be a liability on the floor. Unsure if he can return during the series. pic.twitter.com/oYfkRvBLqo
— Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 5, 2020
Goran Dragic on the frustration of missing time in #NBAFinals, “I ask the guy above us, why it has to happen right now?” pic.twitter.com/V4yWFIaPym
— Will Manso (@WillManso) October 5, 2020
Goran Dragic (foot) calls it a "low percentage" he will be cleared to play in Tuesday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 5, 2020
Dragic, 34, was injured in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Heat were blown out in the game and lost big man Bam Adebayo as well.
Neither Dragic or Adebayo has suited up for Miami since Game 1, but the Heat were able to win Game 3 on Sunday night.
Star Jimmy Butler turned in a 40-point triple-double to lead the way for Miami.
The Heat still trail 1-2 in the series, but if they are lucky enough to get Adebayo or Dragic back, it could drastically alter the series.
Dragic was playing some of his best basketball prior to the injury and was a big reason Miami even made the Finals.
This year during the regular season, Dragic averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login