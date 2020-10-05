Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic opened up on the struggle of not being able to play in the NBA Finals due to a torn plantar fascia in his foot.

The veteran guard teared up when he talked about the frustration that he can’t be out there with his teammates as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Goran Dragić doesn’t want to be a liability on the floor. Unsure if he can return during the series. pic.twitter.com/oYfkRvBLqo — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 5, 2020

Goran Dragic on the frustration of missing time in #NBAFinals, “I ask the guy above us, why it has to happen right now?” pic.twitter.com/V4yWFIaPym — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 5, 2020

Goran Dragic (foot) calls it a "low percentage" he will be cleared to play in Tuesday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 5, 2020

Dragic, 34, was injured in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Heat were blown out in the game and lost big man Bam Adebayo as well.

Neither Dragic or Adebayo has suited up for Miami since Game 1, but the Heat were able to win Game 3 on Sunday night.

Star Jimmy Butler turned in a 40-point triple-double to lead the way for Miami.

The Heat still trail 1-2 in the series, but if they are lucky enough to get Adebayo or Dragic back, it could drastically alter the series.

Dragic was playing some of his best basketball prior to the injury and was a big reason Miami even made the Finals.

This year during the regular season, Dragic averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.