Goran Dragic Says Miami Heat’s Heartfelt Gesture for Their Players Has Impressed Players on Other Teams

The Miami Heat formed an incredible team room for their players in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

The guys had quite the family surprise when they walked into our NBA Bubble team room for the first time ❤️ #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/RCMtccPjzK — x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 14, 2020

As a matter of fact, point guard Goran Dragic said players on other teams have marveled at the Heat’s special team room.

Goran Dragić says other teams have admired the Miami Heat’s player room walking by in the bubble pic.twitter.com/LNZWTCDdNs — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) July 18, 2020

“Other teams, when they are walking past our room, they always look into our room and say, ‘Whoa, look what they have,'” he said.

The team displayed photos of the families of Heat players and coaches in the unique space. In addition, the room serves as a hub for the players to hold meetings, relax and eat.

The Heat arrived the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. in early July.

If the team advances to the NBA Finals, it could be in the bubble up until October. As a result, it is extremely important for players to feel at home while they’re away from their families.

The Heat hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are focused on winning a championship this season.

Heat alpha dog Jimmy Butler is putting up 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season. Fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 boards and 5.1 assists per game this year.

Dragic has averaged 16.1 points and 5.1 assists per game so far in the 2019-20 campaign.