Gabrielle Union explains why the woman she is today wouldn’t have stayed with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union indicated that had the timing been different, the woman she is today would not have stayed with Dwyane Wade after he fathered a child with another woman.

Gabrielle Union On Why She Said The Woman She Is Today Wouldn't Have Stayed With Dwyane Wade: "It's the truth." — Brande Victorian September 21, 2021

“Who I am, the healing that I’ve fought for, the peace that I have fought for, I wouldn’t. I just wouldn’t,” Union said. “That’s not what happened, but there is wisdom from perspective and time and therapy and personal evolution and accountability that changes things.” “One of the things I learned about giving advice is don’t take advice from anyone doing something about anything that they haven’t succeeded at. So if you’re gonna ask me, a divorced woman who’s had a gang of relationship challenges about what you should do in a relationship, you’ve already failed. I could give you my coulda, woulda, shoulda, but at the end of the day, I didn’t. So be careful when and who you ask for advice about what to do in the moment.”

Wade’s indiscretion came during a breakup in his relationship with Union, but the two eventually married and became the proud parents of a daughter through a surrogate birth.

Since Wade’s retirement, the couple has had plenty of free time to pursue different projects, with Union also taking on some acting roles.

Considering how close Union and Wade’s marriage and personal relationship have become, her past struggles and newfound confidence appear to thankfully be a thing of the past.