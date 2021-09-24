- Gabrielle Union explains why the woman she is today wouldn’t have stayed with Dwyane Wade
- Bam Adebayo reveals incredible amount of muscle he’s added to his frame during offseason
- LeBron James welcomes Dwyane Wade to ‘washed’ fraternity after he hilariously fails at trying to catch football
- Markieff Morris issues strong message of appreciation for Miami Heat’s team-oriented mindset
- Report: Miami Heat believe KZ Okpala can become rotation player if he develops corner 3
- Tyler Herro opens up about new daughter, slams haters who said he ‘partied too much’ last season
- Report: Victor Oladipo still not cleared for full-court work despite initial optimism
- Dwyane Wade promotes strong criticism of Joe Biden administration via social media
- Bam Adebayo drops out of top 20 as Sports Illustrated unveils latest NBA player rankings
- Victor Oladipo congratulates J.J. Redick on tremendous career after his retirement announcement
Gabrielle Union explains why the woman she is today wouldn’t have stayed with Dwyane Wade
- Updated: September 24, 2021
Gabrielle Union indicated that had the timing been different, the woman she is today would not have stayed with Dwyane Wade after he fathered a child with another woman.
Gabrielle Union On Why She Said The Woman She Is Today Wouldn't Have Stayed With Dwyane Wade: "It's the truth." pic.twitter.com/boy3mKVxq2
— Brande Victorian (@Be_Vic) September 21, 2021
“Who I am, the healing that I’ve fought for, the peace that I have fought for, I wouldn’t. I just wouldn’t,” Union said. “That’s not what happened, but there is wisdom from perspective and time and therapy and personal evolution and accountability that changes things.”
“One of the things I learned about giving advice is don’t take advice from anyone doing something about anything that they haven’t succeeded at. So if you’re gonna ask me, a divorced woman who’s had a gang of relationship challenges about what you should do in a relationship, you’ve already failed. I could give you my coulda, woulda, shoulda, but at the end of the day, I didn’t. So be careful when and who you ask for advice about what to do in the moment.”
Wade’s indiscretion came during a breakup in his relationship with Union, but the two eventually married and became the proud parents of a daughter through a surrogate birth.
Since Wade’s retirement, the couple has had plenty of free time to pursue different projects, with Union also taking on some acting roles.
Considering how close Union and Wade’s marriage and personal relationship have become, her past struggles and newfound confidence appear to thankfully be a thing of the past.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login