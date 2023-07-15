Gabe Vincent speaks out on his favorite memories while with Miami Heat

Guard Gabe Vincent may no longer be a member of the Miami Heat, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought highly of his time with them.

In a recent interview with Ahn Fire Digital, the undrafted gem revealed his favorite memories from his tenure with the Heat.

"UD and Bam would argue all the time about nothing. To me that was always hilarious." 😂 – Gabe Vincent speaks on some of his favorite memories from Miami Full episode out now: https://t.co/XY5PG5IArY pic.twitter.com/RCM0J8pOPj — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) July 14, 2023

Vincent played four seasons with Miami, and his contributions will never be forgotten, as he played a significant role in the team making a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals this past season. His in-your-face defense, dependable 3-point shooting and overall grit will be greatly missed moving forward.

He will now be playing alongside former Heat superstar LeBron James after signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers early this month.

Vincent, a native of California’s Central Valley, is an inspiring underdog story. Not only was he undrafted, but he was also not a modest player in college. He played four seasons for the University of California, Santa Barbara Gauchos, but he averaged just 12.8 points on 40.9 shooting during that time.

The Heat have also lost another key undrafted gem in Max Strus, who elected to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, this offseason. Suddenly, a team that seemed to always find unheralded players to step up and give it what it needed looks a little thin.

Seemingly everyone is waiting for Miami to land Damian Lillard and give itself a great shot at the NBA championship. Lillard has let it be known that the Heat are the one team he wants to be traded to, but the Portland Trail Blazers, his current team, are in no rush at all to trade him, as they want the best return they can get.

Still, many executives and agents around the league reportedly feel that one way or another, Lillard will end up becoming a member of the Heat not too long from now.