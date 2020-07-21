Former NBA Champion: ‘Don’t Be Surprised’ If Miami Heat Come Out of East

On Monday, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins warned people not to be surprised if the Miami Heat come out of the Eastern Conference as the representatives in the NBA Finals.

“Don’t be surprised because anything can happen in this bubble,” Perkins said on ESPN. “So, I’m not counting out this Miami Heat team out to at least come out of the East. Don’t be surprised.”

The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 record.

The largest threat in the Heat’s way is the Milwaukee Bucks, who have the top spot in the league. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the team to overwhelming success this year.

However, the Heat are the only team in the league to beat the Bucks multiple times this season.

Perkins made sure to allude to Miami’s dominance over Milwaukee.

“Before the pandemic when I watched that last game when the Miami Heat faced the Milwaukee Bucks, they straight up annihilated them,” Perkins said. “They got multiple bodies that they could throw at Giannis. They’re a deep team. Well coached by Erik Spoelstra. And I want don’t face a grind-me-out team with all those guys down there they got up out the mud.

All-Star Bam Adebayo is a big reason the Heat can match up with the Bucks. He does a great job guarding the lengthy Antetokounmpo.

On the season, Adebayo is putting up career-highs across the board. The big man is averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

The Heat resume the 2019-20 season against the Denver Nuggets on Aug. 1.