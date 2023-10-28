Former Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker thinks G League is ‘dumbest thing ever’

Former Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker recently admitted that he believes the G League is the “dumbest thing ever.”

“I’ve never believed in the G League,” Tucker told the Point Forward podcast. “I think the G League is the dumbest thing ever. Yeah, it’s not, the G League’s not built — you can’t see my value in a G League game.”

Tucker has played for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Heat, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks since the Raptors drafted him with the No. 35 overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft.

He is in his second season with the 76ers franchise after averaging 3.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game with the team while shooting an impressive 39.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line during the 2022-23 regular season.

Tucker spent one season playing for the Heat, the 2021-22 season. He averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 71 appearances with the storied franchise during the regular season. The 38-year-old also served as a disruptive defender with Miami, seeing as how he averaged 0.8 steals per game.

The 2021-22 iteration of the Heat went on to reach the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. Tucker and the Heat eliminated Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round of the playoffs and then beat Joel Embiid and the 76ers in six games in round two.

But Miami’s playoff run came to an end against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics beat the Heat in seven games, but Tucker had a solid series. He averaged 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while knocking down 40.0 percent of his 3-point attempts.

In the summer of 2022, Tucker agreed to a three-year deal with the 76ers.

It’s understandable why Tucker isn’t a fan of the G League, as it’s a very different league compared to the NBA. But plenty of players have built their foundations for success in the NBA while playing in the G League. It has served as a valuable stepping stone for younger players who need to refine their abilities before making the jump to the big leagues.