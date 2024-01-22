Former exec thinks Kyle Lowry is done in Miami: ‘You have a better chance seeing me play point guard next year than Kyle’

A former executive in Bobby Marks believes that point guard Kyle Lowry’s time with the Miami Heat organization is over.

“You’re in this weird spot because on one end, you’ve got this $29 million Kyle Lowry expiring contract,” Marks said. “And let’s face it, Lowry’s not gonna be part of the future here. Now he’s coming off the bench — and you have a better chance of seeing me play point guard next year than Kyle. And that’s just the reality of it. The three-year contract’s going to expire. Miami’s gonna go on — move on.”

Lowry is in his third season with the Heat organization and has been on some great teams during his time in Miami. In his first season with the Heat, the 2021-22 season, Miami reached the Eastern Conference Finals, where the team lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games. Fast forward to his second season with the organization, the 2022-23 season, and Lowry served as a valuable role player during the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals.

But with all that said, Lowry has shown his age at times during the 2023-24 regular season. He is in the middle of arguably his worst stretch of the season to this point, considering he hasn’t scored more than four points in any of his last five games with Miami.

Plus, during the stretch in question, Lowry has really struggled to score the ball efficiently. In his most recent game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 21, he ended up shooting just 1-of-9 from the field and 0-of-6 from deep, and against the Atlanta Hawks two days earlier, he converted just one of his four shot attempts from the floor.

Lowry is averaging 8.2 points per game in 37 games played so far this season, which is the first time he hasn’t averaged double digits in scoring since the 2009-10 season, back when he came off the bench for the Houston Rockets.

While Lowry hasn’t been playing his best basketball of late, neither have the Heat from a collective standpoint. Miami’s loss to the Magic on Sunday marked the team’s third loss in a row, as the Heat picked up losses to the Toronto Raptors and Hawks before falling to Orlando.

Considering Lowry’s subpar production of late and the fact that he will turn 38 years old in a few months, it’s understandable why his future with the Heat seems to be uncertain at this juncture.