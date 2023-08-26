Dwyane Wade’s son hoops with D’Angelo Russell as they put on show in China

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has had quite a month during August, but his son Zaire is also making some noise of his own.

The younger Wade recently created some highlights with Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell in China.

The elder Wade was enshrined into the Hall of Fame earlier this month in recognition of his standout career that included three NBA championships during his 15 seasons playing for Miami.

He also recently had his name invoked as a result of some excellent play by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards during exhibition games played by Team USA in advance of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Heat head coach and Team USA assistant Erik Spoelstra said Edwards very much reminds him of his former player.

Heat president Pat Riley also recently compared the elder Wade to Michael Jordan and called him the “greatest player on the planet” during the 2006 NBA Finals when he was named MVP of the series.

If that weren’t enough for one month, the elder Wade also recently confirmed he has been approached to run for office, and earlier this summer, he joined the ownership group of his hometown Chicago Sky of the WNBA.

The younger Wade’s basketball path has not been quite the same as his father’s, but it is continuing. The 21-year-old has been playing for the Cape Town Tigers in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) after being away from the game due to a knee injury suffered while with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League.

He was considered a three-star recruit during his high school days and received some college scholarship offers before opting for a professional career instead.

When it comes to Heat legends and their kids, the younger Wade isn’t the only one in the news lately. LeBron James’ son Bronny is recovering from a cardiac arrest he suffered while working out in preparation for his freshman season at the University of Southern California.

The younger James reportedly will be able to resume his basketball career, and the younger Wade remains on the road to keeping up his journey in the sport as well.