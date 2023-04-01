Dwyane Wade’s live reaction to being named to Hall of Fame unanimously

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade has officially been selected to the Hall of Fame and will gain the honor of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

On Saturday, the three-time NBA champion shared his elated response.

Dwyane Wade on being elected to Hall, "I'm like a kid in a candy store right now." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 1, 2023

Wade posted a video of him hearing the news. The 41-year-old earned the honor unanimously.

Wade will be joined by an incredible Hall of Fame class, including legendary NBA coach Gregg Popovich, players Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol and WNBA legend Becky Hammon.

🔸 Gregg Popovich A whole lot of legends are headed to the @Hoophall! #23HoopClass pic.twitter.com/dUu7a7H7Qv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 1, 2023

When it comes to Wade, an argument can definitely be made that he is the best player that will enter the Hall of Fame this year.

Wade first entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. That draft class is widely considered to be one of the best in league history, and Wade plays a large role in why.

Immediately upon entering the league, Wade made it clear that big things were in his future. He earned All-Rookie honors after putting up 16.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in his first season.

By his second season, he earned his first invitation to the All-Star Game, and 12 more would follow. By his third season, he was hoisting his first Larry O’Brien Trophy, and two more would come later.

Before Wade entered the NBA, the Heat were seen as a relatively young franchise that was still looking to make its stamp in the league. By the time Wade hung up his uniform for good in 2019, the Heat were seen as one of the most successful franchises in recent memory.

These days, he is still making his mark on the league despite no longer playing in it. As fans know, he joined the ranks of former players who have taken on ownership roles.

Wade partners with the Utah Jazz these days and is surely working hard to make sure that they rebuild their roster in a way that will one day lead to a championship.

As for his selection to the Hall of Fame, it is not at all surprising, but it is completely deserved.