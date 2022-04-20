- Dwyane Wade’s genuine reaction to Erik Spoelstra’s detailed comparison of him and Jimmy Butler
- Trae Young complains about refs letting Miami Heat get away with physical play in Game 2
- Trae Young on Hawks’ game plan heading into Game 2 vs. Heat: ‘You have to bully them back’
- Former Heat champ speaks on lack of mental health support during career, says he was told he wasn’t ‘serious’ about basketball
- P.J. Tucker wishes he had ‘somebody like me’ that could’ve guided him at start of NBA career
- Report: 5 Miami Heat rotation players listed as questionable for Game 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Tyler Herro on other East teams getting more national attention than the Miami Heat: ‘We don’t want attention’
- Video: Bam Adebayo’s live, candid reaction to finding out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks dropping Game 1 to the Miami Heat: ‘I’m very confident we’ll turn this around’
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Trae Young get into a dust-up during Game 1
Dwyane Wade’s genuine reaction to Erik Spoelstra’s detailed comparison of him and Jimmy Butler
- Updated: April 20, 2022
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is having a stellar 2022 postseason so far.
He’s led his team to a 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks. In the process, he’s averaged 33.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while unbelievably shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from deep.
Butler tends to heat up from beyond the arc once the playoffs come around. He’s a career 32.1 percent shooter from deep in the regular season, but in the playoffs, that clip shoots up to 35.2 percent.
Heat legend Dwyane Wade was the same way during his playing days. Wade posted a career 3-point shooting clip of 29.3 percent in the regular season, but for his postseason career, he knocked down 33.8 percent of his shots from deep.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the fact that the two players are similar in that way. Wade then offered his take on the matter.
View this post on Instagram
I read no lies https://t.co/LzHVYF274D
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2022
Wade led the Heat to three NBA titles during his time in the league. The last one came in the 2012-13 season. Miami hasn’t won an NBA championship since then, but Butler and the 2021-22 Heat are looking to change that.
If Butler’s absurdly impressive stretch of play continues, the Heat are going to be an extremely difficult out for any team in the NBA. If Miami makes a deep run, the team is almost certainly going to have to deal with some tricky opponents along the way. However, the Heat seem like they’re up for the task.
Game 3 of Miami’s series against Atlanta will come on Friday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login