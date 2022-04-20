Dwyane Wade’s genuine reaction to Erik Spoelstra’s detailed comparison of him and Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is having a stellar 2022 postseason so far.

He’s led his team to a 2-0 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks. In the process, he’s averaged 33.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while unbelievably shooting 60.0 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from deep.

Butler tends to heat up from beyond the arc once the playoffs come around. He’s a career 32.1 percent shooter from deep in the regular season, but in the playoffs, that clip shoots up to 35.2 percent.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade was the same way during his playing days. Wade posted a career 3-point shooting clip of 29.3 percent in the regular season, but for his postseason career, he knocked down 33.8 percent of his shots from deep.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the fact that the two players are similar in that way. Wade then offered his take on the matter.

I read no lies https://t.co/LzHVYF274D — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2022

Wade led the Heat to three NBA titles during his time in the league. The last one came in the 2012-13 season. Miami hasn’t won an NBA championship since then, but Butler and the 2021-22 Heat are looking to change that.

If Butler’s absurdly impressive stretch of play continues, the Heat are going to be an extremely difficult out for any team in the NBA. If Miami makes a deep run, the team is almost certainly going to have to deal with some tricky opponents along the way. However, the Heat seem like they’re up for the task.

Game 3 of Miami’s series against Atlanta will come on Friday.