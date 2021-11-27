Dwyane Wade’s firm 2-word response on if the Miami Heat should retire Udonis Haslem’s jersey

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was recently asked if he thinks the organization should retire Udonis Haslem’s jersey number, and he offered a very telling response.

Wade needed just two words to answer the question.

“They will,” Wade said to TMZ regarding whether or not the Heat should retire Haslem’s number.

Even at the age of 41, Haslem is still an active player in the NBA today. He has gotten into four games this season. He’s averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The big man has already gotten more playing time this season than he did in all of the 2020-21 campaign. He appeared in just one game last season.

Even though he has seen a slight increase in game action this season, it’s still rare for fans to see him on the floor at this stage of his career. He’s a very valuable member of the Miami organization, but he doesn’t usually add that value by stuffing the stat sheet. Instead, he makes an impact as a veteran leader.

Haslem has career averages of 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He’s a lifetime 49.0 percent shooter from the field.

Of course, Haslem used to get playing time regularly. During his younger years, he contributed to three NBA titles, all of which came with the Heat. Wade and Haslem were teammates for all of those championships, so it’s not surprising that Wade thinks Haslem’s jersey number will be retired by the Heat.

Haslem recently spoke about wanting to reach 20 seasons in the NBA. In order to accomplish that goal, he’ll have to return for one more run after the 2021-22 season ends.