- Dwyane Wade would choose Stephen Curry over Kevin Durant to start his team, says he’s ‘revolutionized’ basketball
- Bam Adebayo looks back on Milwaukee Bucks’ sweep of Miami Heat in 2021 NBA Playoffs: ‘We were broken’
- Dwyane Wade speaks on who was a better teammate between Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James
- Video: Jimmy Butler’s priceless reaction to getting triple-double vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Dwyane Wade explains his side of the story on the ‘lie’ that Gabrielle Union ‘planted’ about him
- Miami Heat release full injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Dwyane Wade heaps massive praise on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors
- Report: Miami Heat would have interest in John Wall if he’s bought out by Houston Rockets
- Dwyane Wade on his 2008-09 season: ‘I thought I should have been MVP and Defensive Player of the Year’
- Dwyane Wade doesn’t want the pressure of keeping Donovan Mitchell happy with the Utah Jazz
Dwyane Wade would choose Stephen Curry over Kevin Durant to start his team, says he’s ‘revolutionized’ basketball
- Updated: November 18, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was recently put on the spot and had to make his pick between two of the greatest players in the NBA today.
The three-time NBA champion was asked whether he’d rather build a team around Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry or Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.
Wade gave it some thought, but he ultimately decided to go with Curry.
“I’m gonna go with Steph,” Wade told Dan Patrick after being asked whether he’d rather start a team with Curry or Durant. “… I guess I went with Steph because Steph has kind of revolutionized the sport. He’s one of those Mount Rushmores from the sense of changing the game the way he has.”
The NBA’s 3-point revolution has been greatly impacted by Curry. The 33-year-old is arguably the greatest 3-point shooter in the history of the sport.
This season, he’s shooting 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. For his career, he’s a 43.2 percent shooter from 3-point range. Curry is a nightmare for opposing teams to defend.
Durant, on the other hand, is often regarded as the best scorer in NBA history. That claim is up for debate, but the Nets star is certainly building a strong case.
The 11-time All-Star has four scoring titles under his belt. He stuffs the stat sheet in other departments, too. He has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Curry and Durant, of course, were teammates on the Warriors a few years ago. During their time together, they won two NBA titles. Both players are destined for the Hall of Fame in the future.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login