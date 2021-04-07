- Dwyane Wade slights Boston Celtics, says they don’t have an identity
- Dillon Brooks throws subtle shade at Andre Iguodala after Memphis Grizzlies defeat Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat to sign center Dewayne Dedmon
- Victor Oladipo explains why he believes Miami Heat’s defense can be ‘very special’
- Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘absolutely’ interested in joining forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler declares the Miami Heat will win it all if they make it to the Finals
- Jimmy Butler reveals one aspect of his life where he turns into a ‘softy’
- Victor Oladipo says he’s still working his way back from injury because one leg is weaker than the other
- 5 serviceable big men Miami Heat should target in free agency
- This iconic play between LeBron James and Dwayne Wade appears to be recreated in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Dwyane Wade slights Boston Celtics, says they don’t have an identity
- Updated: April 7, 2021
The Boston Celtics are just 25-26 so far this season, and former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade took a shot at the team’s identity this season.
“What is the Boston Celtics’ identity?” @DwyaneWade, @SHAQ and @Candace_Parker discuss Boston’s struggles this season. pic.twitter.com/ZuwUs1JI7s
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021
“I don’t think they have an identity,” Wade said Tuesday night on TNT’s postgame show. “What is the Boston Celtics’ identity? It’s not defensively. They’re not great in transition. They’re not exceptionally great in the half court when it comes to execution of the game even though they have an amazing coach and amazing players.”
Wade, who won three NBA titles during his career with the Heat, knows what it takes to win a title.
“You’ve got to have an identity as a team, and what are you going to lean your head on when things get tough,” Wade added. “When guys do miss games — when injuries do happen — this team does not have one. They are talented but they don’t have an identity.”
The Celtics made the Eastern Conference Finals last season but lost to the Heat.
Both Miami and Boston have struggled this season, as Miami is the No. 6 seed in the East and just a game ahead of Boston.
It seems unlikely that the two teams would both find themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals again this season, but it is possible that both teams could hit their stride down the stretch.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login