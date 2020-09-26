- Dwyane Wade speaks on how ‘personal’ LeBron James Lakers vs. Pat Riley Heat matchup would be
Dwyane Wade speaks on how ‘personal’ LeBron James Lakers vs. Pat Riley Heat matchup would be
- Updated: September 25, 2020
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are both one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.
That would mean a championship matchup between LeBron James and his former team, plus his former mentor Pat Riley.
Heat legend Dwyane Wade talked to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith about what such a matchup would be like.
Dwyane Wade speaks on a potential LeBron James vs Pat Riley finals matchup
"We know the personal feelings for both guys when it comes to both organizations."
(🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/YijsD73wIy
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 25, 2020
Riley started his storied career with the Lakers, where he won multiple championships first as a player and then a coach.
Of course, it was Riley who recruited James to come to play with Wade in 2010 to form the Big 3 era that brought back-to-back NBA titles to South Florida.
This year, the Heat have surprised just about everyone by first blasting the heavily favored Milwaukee Bucks four games to one in the second round of the playoffs, then taking a 3-1 lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
A big reason why is the crop of blue-chippers Riley found, such as Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn.
A Finals matchup between the Heat and Lakers would certainly be a very interesting grudge match between two of basketball’s giants in James and Riley.
