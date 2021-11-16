Dwyane Wade on LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity: ‘People are going to forget we even played together’

Despite currently being sidelined, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is still one of the NBA’s top players at the age of 36.

James’ former teammate, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, recently joked about the possibility that James is “going to play so long that people are going to forget” that the two stars ever played alongside one another.

“Keep going, bro. You’re going to play so long that people are going to forget we even played together.” – Dwyane Wade on former co-star LeBron James in 19th season. Wade sits down with @Stadium: LeBron, communication being key with Utah-Donovan Mitchell, new Memoir, more. pic.twitter.com/6V6NMLY9lH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2021

It remains to be seen how much longer James is going to stick around in the league, but Wade probably shouldn’t worry about the possibility of fans forgetting about the Heat’s iconic Big 3.

James, Wade and Chris Bosh formed one of the greatest trios in basketball history when they linked up on the Heat, and as most Miami fans remember vividly, the Big 3 wound up leading the organization to two NBA titles.

Today, James is the only member of the trio who’s still active in the league. He’s hoping to win his fifth NBA title this season.

James has had a rocky campaign so far due to injuries, but over six games this season, he has averages of 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He’s certainly hoping to get back on the floor as soon as possible.

The veteran has 17 All-Star selections and four MVP awards under his belt. He undeniably has one of the greatest resumes of any player in league history.

Eventually, James, Wade and Bosh figure to all be Hall of Famers. Bosh is currently the only member of Miami’s legendary Big 3 in the Hall of Fame, but that will likely change in the near future.