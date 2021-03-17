- Dwyane Wade: ‘If I could come back again in the NBA, I want to be Jordan Clarkson’
- Report: Miami Heat discussing trade with OKC Thunder to acquire Trevor Ariza
- Report: Miami Heat ‘inclined to hold firm’ and not add additional assets in offer for LaMarcus Aldridge
- Bam Adebayo declares he wanted to play through knee injury even though it ‘hurt like s–t’
- Dwyane Wade confidently enters Jimmy Butler into MVP conversation
- Report: Rival NBA executives see Miami Heat as favorites to land P.J. Tucker
- Dwyane Wade emphatically speaks out against transgender laws amid touching speech from Brandon Boulware
- Jimmy Butler hilariously rips reporter for using word ‘coalescing’: ‘What the hell does that mean?’
- Miami Heat upgrade statuses of Bam Adebayo and Avery Bradley for Tuesday’s game vs. Cavs
- Report: Miami Heat will ‘aggressively pursue’ LaMarcus Aldridge if bought out by Spurs
Dwyane Wade: ‘If I could come back again in the NBA, I want to be Jordan Clarkson’
- Updated: March 16, 2021
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is playing exceptionally well and is perhaps the leading candidate for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
In fact, Miami Heat great and current NBA on TNT analyst Dwyane Wade says that if he could return as any one player, it would be Clarkson.
“If I could come back again in the NBA I want to be Jordan Clarkson.” @DwyaneWade loves Clarkson’s game. pic.twitter.com/CgrNTEPCO7
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2021
“I never set a cap on myself.” @JordanClarksons discusses his role as 6th man with @SHAQ & @DwyaneWade. pic.twitter.com/Mu0jQFyuTa
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2021
The Jazz have surprised everyone by jumping out to the best record in pro basketball, despite perhaps lacking the superstar talent of a few other top-shelf teams.
Clarkson has helped fill that void by giving them lots of offensive pop off the bench.
The seven-year veteran was averaging 17.9 points in just 25.8 minutes per game this season coming into Tuesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics.
Last month, he exploded for 40 points in a big win over the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference.
When Clarkson was chosen in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, not many expected him to develop into an impact player.
But he has done just that while playing for one of the NBA’s best teams to boot.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login