Dwyane Wade Has Perfect Reaction to Seeing Zaire Put on Impressive Moves in 1-on-1 Battle

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was thrilled to see his son, Zaire, put on a series of fancy moves in a recent clip.

Mirror mirror on the wall https://t.co/Un4ZCgye4v — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 3, 2020

The younger Wade will be not be going to any elite universities this upcoming fall. Instead, he plans to attend Brewster Academy next year to continue his basketball career.

Last season, the younger Wade put up 4.3 points per game for Sierra Canyon School.

While the younger Wade’s path to the NBA isn’t very clear at the moment, he has a great support system in his father.

After all, the elder Wade has plenty of experience in the basketball world. The Heat icon has three championships, a Finals MVP award and an Olympic gold medal under his belt. Furthermore, he is the Heat’s all-time leading scorer.

The elder Wade retired at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. The 13-time All-Star finished his career with 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.