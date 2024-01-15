Videos

Dwyane Wade gets major love from NBA world after Miami Heat statue announcement

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade got major love from the NBA world after it was announced that the Miami Heat organization will build him his own statue.

Donovan Mitchell and Dwyane Wade

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

Bam Adebayo and Dwyane Wade

Wade was drafted by the Heat with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and spent 15 seasons playing for the storied franchise. During that span, he was named an All-Star 13 times, won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season and helped lead the Heat to three titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

The 41-year-old won his first title in just his third season in the NBA. The 2005-06 iteration of the Heat were led by Wade along with Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal arguably wasn’t as dominant of a player as he was when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he was still one of the league’s best centers.

The Heat beat Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the 2006 NBA Finals. Wade ended up winning the Finals MVP award after he averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game during the championship series while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor.

Wade’s final two titles during his career with the Heat came when he was playing alongside two of the league’s best players in LeBron James and Chris Bosh. On top of winning two titles while playing with James and Bosh, Wade reached the NBA Finals in each of his four seasons with them.

After spending some time playing for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers later in his career, Wade played his last NBA season with the Heat. Across 72 appearances during the 2018-19 regular season, he averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Considering all that Wade accomplished both individually and collectively during his time playing for the Heat, he is more than deserving of his own statue. After all, he boasts arguably the most impressive resume of any player in the history of the franchise.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Josh Christopher
Report: Miami Heat giving G League opportunity to former 1st-round pick
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade and Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo expresses desire to have Miami Heat career similar to that of Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra shares piece of advice Pat Riley gave him before latest Miami Heat win
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Report: Jimmy Butler nearing return for Miami Heat amid latest round of injury updates
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?