Video: Dwyane Wade Drops Epic Verse on Rick Ross’ ‘Season Ticket Holder’ - Heat Nation

- Updated: February 21, 2020
Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade teamed up with Rick Ross on a new track titled “Season Ticket Holder” that was released on Friday.
Wade rocked the mic with authority, as he dropped a verse that talked about his playing career, family and others.
The verse from @DwyaneWade is ready 😤@RickRoss did one for Miami 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ https://t.co/Ix2lGNzzmF pic.twitter.com/wXc7HGeyju
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2020
Here are the lyrics to the part of the track that features the 13-time All-Star:
I’m the son of a saint, still considered a sinner (Ha)
Three rings on his finger, yeah, that boy was a winner (Winner)
Never known as a singer but this might be a single (Facts)
Always bet on your homies, then go buy the casino (Ballin’)
Ball is my passion, check my stats if they askin’ (Uh)
Shawty checkin’ my page, she follow my fashion (I’m clean)
My life is a film and Gab’s the lead
She’s so precious to me, as the air that I breathe
Time to fuel up the jet, D-Wade jersey the drip (Yeah)
Lamborghinis to match, got Guccis on the strip (Oh yeah)
These haters beneath us as I’m lacin’ my sneakers (You dig?)
Season sixteen, Lamborghinis and Neimans
Wade recently tweeted a photo of the album artwork, which showed him and Ross together along with the date of when the track would be released. Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem is also included along with singer Raphael Saadiq.
A lil something for Miami Wade County @RickRoss @ThisIsUD pic.twitter.com/SI6KxZpnkh
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 19, 2020
Both Wade and Haslem hinted previously that they had a project with Ross. Back in November of 2018, the former shared a photo that was a big clue as to what they had been up to.
The release of the track is only the beginning of a busy weekend for Wade, who will have his No. 3 jersey retired by the Heat organization on Saturday. On Sunday, his documentary will be aired on ESPN.
