Dwyane Wade adds layer to beef with Paul Pierce with savage clapback

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade responded to comments made by former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce about which of the two was better during their NBA careers.

One of Wade’s former teammates, Heat legend Udonis Haslem, recently called out Pierce for comments he made about Wade teaming up with LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

"Rent is expensive and I'm living rent free…it's documented, I don't need to say anything…I went and got my Avengers…" – Dwyane Wade finally responds to Paul Pierce's comments on who in fact had the better career.

Dan Le Batard went further to make Wade’s point, stating that the Heat guard helped end Pierce’s time with the Celtics by teaming up with James and Bosh.

He also pointed out that Wade has three NBA Finals wins to Pierce’s one. However, the Heat legend continued to take the high road – something Pierce has not done by continuing to bring up this comparison.

“This is why I love the media — this part right here,” Wade said. “It’s documented. I don’t need to say anything. Everything is documented. So I’ll let you guys go ahead and talk about all that stuff. It sounds better coming from y’all than me. I’m done playing the game of basketball. I’m not comparing myself to someone who’s not playing the game – or who is playing the game. That’s not my challenge anymore.”

In his storied NBA career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season and was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.

He won the first of his three NBA titles in the 2006 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, winning the MVP award in that series, averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

While Pierce had a great career of his own, there are a lot of accomplishments that Wade has that Piece doesn’t.

Wade made 13 All-Star teams compared to Pierce’s 10, and Pierce only made an All-NBA team four times to Wade’s eight.

At the end of the day, it seems like Wade is extremely content with all that he accomplished in the NBA and doesn’t need to glorify himself or take down another player just to show how good he was.

Wade, who is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023, will forever be a legend for the Heat and NBA for his accomplishments in his career.