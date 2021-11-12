Duncan Robinson speaks on his shooting struggles this season: ‘Tides will turn here very soon’

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is off to a sluggish start this season.

The 27-year-old’s shots haven’t been falling at a very high rate, and that’s something that Heat fans aren’t used to seeing.

Robinson recently spoke about his shooting woes. He seems very confident that his struggles aren’t going to last much longer.

“Obviously, I’ve had a little bit of a slow start shooting the ball,” Robinson said. “Zero doubt in my mind, and I hope zero doubt in your mind as well, that the tides will turn here very soon.”

Over 12 games this season, Robinson is shooting just 32.5 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from 3-point range.

Over his last five games, his struggles have reached an even more pronounced state. He’s shooting 27.1 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from deep during that span.

Lowry gets the clutch steal but Robinson can't make the Clippers pay pic.twitter.com/YbVJG8q2Bb — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) November 12, 2021

Quality looks have been there for Robinson, but his shots simply haven’t been falling. He’s clearly aware of the fact that he needs to turn things around, and it’s a good sign that he’s confident in his ability to do so.

Typically, Robinson is one of the league’s most lethal shooters. In the 2020-21 campaign, he knocked down 43.9 percent of his shots from the field and 40.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. The year before that, he shot 47.0 percent on field goals and a whopping 44.6 percent on triples.

The Heat would love to get that version of Robinson back. Miami is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and will hope to get back in the win column against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.