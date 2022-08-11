Duncan Robinson says he put a game check on the line in a game of ping-pong against Franz Wagner

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is quite confident in his ability on the ping-pong table.

In fact, according to the man himself, he once put a game check on the line in a game of ping-pong against Orlando Magic youngster Franz Wagner.

“I played Franz Wagner the other day, good player,” he said. “We put a game check on the line. He didn’t put anything. I put a game check on the line. I said, ‘You will not beat me.’ And he didn’t beat me.”

Of course, Robinson and Wagner share an alma mater in the University of Michigan.

While Robinson entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent, Wagner entered as a highly touted prospect. He was drafted with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Still, that doesn’t mean Robinson’s game check was anything to sniff at. Back in 2021, Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Heat. It’s the largest-ever contract for an undrafted player in the history of the NBA.

In his first season following the contract extension, Robinson didn’t quite live up to it. He averaged just 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 39.9 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc last season.

Moreover, he ended up losing a consistent spot in the rotation during the Heat’s deep playoff run.

Surely, he will look to rebound in a big way in the upcoming season. If he can get his shooting back on track and improve on the defensive side, he can certainly go back to being a major asset for the Heat.