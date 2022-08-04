Duncan Robinson says he feels like a ‘new man’ after undergoing offseason surgery

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson had an interesting surgery this offseason that has made him feel much better.

Robinson explained that an old nose injury led to him having a minor operation to fix a breathing issue.

“It’s going well,” Robinson said of his offseason. “I’m mostly just focused on improving, playing a lot. I actually had a surgery, very minor. It was a optional surgery.”

Robinson revealed that one of his former Heat teammates actually underwent the same operation before he did, which helped the sharpshooter decide to get the surgery.

“I had a old fracture in my nose, and I couldn’t breathe out of one of my nostrils basically my whole life since I was in seventh grade. So, a old teammate of mine, Rodney McGruder — I hope that’s not a HIPAA violation that I’m saying that he also had the surgery.”

Robinson explained that he reached out to McGruder to get his take on the surgery, and his former teammate told him it was “life-changing.” It turned out Robinson’s right nostril was 90 percent blocked before he decided to get the surgery.

“It was brutal for like 10 days,” Robinson said of his experience after the surgery. “But we’re on the other side of that now thankfully. So, yeah I can breathe. It’s amazing. I feel like a new man.”

This is great news for the Heat, as it may help Robinson with his conditioning in the 2022-23 season.

Robinson fell out of the team’s rotation in the playoffs last season, but the Heat certainly hope he can turn things around going forward since he is on a long-term deal with the franchise.

During the 2021-22 campaign, Robinson averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. He appeared in 79 games for Miami in the regular season and made 68 starts.