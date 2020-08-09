Video: Devin Booker and Tyler Herro Seen Going at It During Miami Heat-Phoenix Suns Matchup

Tyler Herro has had a very strong rookie season for the Miami Heat, and one of the reasons why is because he doesn’t shy away from a challenge.

On Saturday, after Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker hit a jumper over him, Herro came right back the next possession and hit an elbow jumper in Booker’s face.

Booker may be the best player in the NBA who no one has really been talking about. On the season, he’s averaging 26.2 points and 6.6 assists a game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.

In the first four games of the 2019-20 season’s resumption, he has upped his scoring average to 28.0 a game. The Suns have won all four games while fighting for a chance at their first playoff appearance in a decade.

Herro, meanwhile, has been a mini revelation for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. The University of Kentucky product is averaging 12.8 points a game this season while hitting 38.7 percent of his 3-pointers.