DeMar DeRozan on Dwyane Wade and Brandon Roy being the 1st to ‘bust’ his a-s in the NBA: ‘Them 2 was on another level’

Chicago Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan recently took some time to reflect on his early days in the NBA.

He was asked who the first player to “bust” his “a–” was after he made it to the NBA, and he answered with two players. One of them was Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

“Two that was definitely memorable was Brandon Roy…and D-Wade,” DeRozan said. “It was first two to where it was like, ‘Alright, f—, I’m in the league.’ Them two was on another level.”

DeRozan has had the chance to play with and against countless star players during his time in the NBA. The 32-year-old has been in the league for more than a decade, and he’s currently playing for his third team.

It’s very interesting that Wade still sticks out in DeRozan’s mind today despite the fact that the Heat legend retired multiple years ago.

DeRozan is in the midst of a stellar season with the Bulls. He’s averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He’s shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The former first-round pick has been named to four All-Star teams throughout his career, and it seems like there’s a chance for him to make his fifth this season.

Above all else, however, DeRozan would surely love nothing more than to lead the Bulls to this season’s NBA title. He’s still looking for his first ring. Winning a title is something that all players certainly want to accomplish before eventually retiring.

Chicago is 22-10 so far this season. That’s the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.