Daryl Morey Believes His ‘Dream’ of Landing Chris Bosh Would Have Assured Houston Rockets Championship

Former Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh almost went to the Houston Rockets in 2014.

Rockets general manger Daryl Morey believes the Rockets would have won a championship if they had landed Bosh.

I hope @NBA2K @ShaneBattier forgives me for trading him again-at least it was to the @MiamiHEAT this time! My dream of @chrisbosh on the @HoustonRockets is finally fulfilled-I think we win the title if we get him in 2014-he is perfect modern @NBA centerhttps://t.co/MleklZJxI2 — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) June 19, 2020

Bosh, 36, is one of the best players to put on a Heat jersey.

The Heat were in limbo in the summer of 2014 following four-time MVP LeBron James’ departure back to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Heat wanted to keep Bosh on the roster, the Rockets attempted to lure the power forward away.

A tandem of Bosh and superstar James Harden would have been one of the best duos in the NBA.

In the end, Bosh rejected the Rockets’ four-year, $88 million offer in order to stay in Miami on a massive five-year, $118 contract.

Unfortunately, the former All-Star wasn’t able to fully live up to his deal. His career was cut short due to blood clots.

Still, the veteran accomplished a ton throughout his 13-year run in the NBA. Bosh won a gold medal, played in four NBA Finals and captured two championships during his time in the league.

The 6-foot-11 power forward has career averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 boards and 2.0 assists per game.