Video: Common's All-Star Game Tribute to Dwyane Wade Moves Him to Tears - Heat Nation

Rapper and actor Common honored Chicago legends at the beginning of festivities for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

When it came time to his tribute, Wade was moved to tears as the struggles of his younger years and legendary playing career were encapsulated in a beautiful rhyme by Common, who is also a Chicago native.

The former Miami Heat star was among the many honorees at this year’s All-Star Game, which is being held in Chicago, Ill. at United Center.

Common’s intro has Dwayne Wade in his feelings pic.twitter.com/1w6dxz78Cq — New Culture 👑 (@NewCuIture) February 17, 2020

Wade spent most of his playing career with the Heat, but was able to squeeze in a season to don a Chicago Bulls uniform during the 2016-17 season.

He played alongside Jimmy Butler, who is now leading the Heat to one of the best records in the Eastern Conference this season.

“What’s up, everybody?” Wade asked in the summer of 2016 shortly after he signed with the Bulls. “It’s Dwyane Wade, now of the Chicago Bulls. I can’t tell you how good that sounds and how good that feels. I’m excited to play at a place that I’ve always envisioned playing in, playing in the city I was born and raised in. “I’m excited to hear your guys’ cheers and support behind this organization and this team. I can’t wait to (see) what the future holds for us, but I think it’s going to be real fun. So everybody get ready for this ride and let’s enjoy it. Thank you guys for the support, and I’ll see y’all soon.”

Wade is a 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion. Considered as one of the greatest shooting guards in league history, the Marquette University product was the fifth overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Heat.

Common also introduced every player from Team Giannis and Team LeBron before tipoff of the 69th NBA All-Star Game. He participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday.